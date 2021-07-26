‘It’s been an honor of a lifetime:’ Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announces retirement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced Monday morning that he will be retiring effective Sept. 10.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to help lead this department, to serve and protect this great community,” Dugan said.

The soon-to-be retired chief said he was proud of his work with the department, which included the implementation of body cameras, the arrest of a serial killer, and building of community relations during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said nothing prompted his retirement, just that it was time to go.

Mayor Jane Castor said Dugan was an effective leader, calling him “the best police chief” among many in the United States. Castor praised him for his role of having to deal with the danger of a serial killer, the loss of an officer, a hurricane, and civil unrest during his leadership.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren also echoed this sentiment through a statement released following the annnouncement.

“Brian Dugan has confidently led TPD through what has been the most challenging time to serve as police chief in a generation,” Warren said. “We have always appreciated his dedication to our community, the strong partnership between our offices, and everything he’s done to help make Tampa the safest city in our state.”

The department has named Officer Ruben “Butch” Delgado as the interim chief for the moment. Delgado has worked as a TPD officer for 23 years. He currently oversees investigations and support.

As for Dugan, he said the difficult thing about retiring as the chief is finding a job since he couldn’t look for one before the announcement.

“I don’t have a job so if anybody’s is looking, I’m @chiefdugan on Twitter,” he said, laughing.