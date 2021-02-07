LIVE SUPER BOWL LV UPDATES: Buccaneers make history as first team to play Super Bowl at home

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is in the spotlight on Sunday and not just for hosting the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the game marking the first time an NFL team has played a Super Bowl on their home field.

The Buccaneers are facing the defending champion, Kansas City Chiefs. It is the first time the Buccaneers have made it to the Super Bowl since they won it in 2003.

All eyes will be on the quarterback matchup of the iconic Tom Brady, who’s playing on a different team than the New England Patriots for the first time in his career, and Patrick Mahomes, who not only won last year’s Big Game but earned the Super Bowl MVP title as well.

the #Bucs inactives for #SuperBowl:



#4 QB Ryan Griffin

#6 QB Drew Stanton

#17 WR Justin Watson

#30 RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

#82 TE Antony Auclair

#94 DL Khalil Davis

#95 DL Jeremiah Ledbetter



the elevations:

#6 QB Drew Stanton (IA)

#62 OL Ted Larsen — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) February 7, 2021

