2 considered armed and dangerous after murder of 22-year-old man in Polk County

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after the murder of a 22-year-old at a Days Inn in Davenport.

Judd said 20-year-old Sedrick Myers and 18-year-old Cory Bowland Jr. are wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Deonta Bugg.

The sheriff’s office said Bugg was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 43700 US Hwy 27 Wednesday afternoon.

According to detectives, Bugg was renting a room at the Days Inn where he was selling marijuana. A witness told deputies Bugg was about to meet someone in the parking lot after talking to them on Snapchat about selling them weed.

The witness said Bugg went outside to talk to the two suspects before returning to the motel room. When he returned, Bugg reportedly told the witness he had a “bad feeling” he was going to be robbed during the transaction.

When Bugg returned to the suspects’ truck, the witness told detectives he saw one of the occupants in the vehicle shoot Bugg and flee the scene.

Detectives connected the vehicle to Cory Bowland Jr., and eventually to Sedrick Myers, who deputies say pulled the trigger.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for the two, and say both are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where Myers or Bowland are located, you’re urged to contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous and could receive a reward up to $3,000.

LATEST STORIES: