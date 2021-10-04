Victims identified in Davenport triple murder: ‘They were wonderful family people’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Grady Judd revealed the identities of the victims in the triple homicide Saturday while addressing the media on developments in the murder investigation.

Over the weekend, deputies arrested out-of-state electrical worker Shaun Runyon after they say he allegedly beat and stabbed three of his coworkers to death in the home they were sharing while doing work for a Lakeland Publix property.

Judd named the victims as Kevin Lanusse, 41, from Pennsylvania; Dewlon “Dew” Donell, 46, from Maryland; and Gregory Dolezal, 44, from Ohio. All of the men worked for JNB Electric in Pennsylvania, which is owned by the suspect’s half-brother.

“They were wonderful family people, just solid, solid folks,” Judd said.

According to the sheriff, the murders happened after Lanussee and Runyon got into a fight when Lanussee told him he wasn’t working fast enough.

Runyon is said to have also attacked another coworker with a baseball bat, but the man, identified in a police document as Witness 1, managed to escape from his assailant.

He faces three charges for first-degree murder and one for aggravated battery.

