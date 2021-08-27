One killed in drug deal gone bad, Sheriff Grady Judd says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead after a drug deal allegedly turned into an attempted robbery, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

The shooting happened at Lake Blue Park Thursday after a drug deal gone wrong, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said two sisters and their 16-year-old cousin called a 27-year-old man from Haines City to buy some marijuana, but Judd said when the victim got handed the bag of marijuana over to one of the sisters during a car exchange, the cousin jumped out of the silver Acura they were riding in and tried to rob the Haines City man.

However, the man turned the tables on his assailants when he grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot the teenager four or five times, the sheriff said. According to Judd, one of the sisters then tried to run from the scene.

The shooter told authorities that the other sister, a 20-year-old, allegedly tried to drive at him in the Acura, so he shot into the car — killing her. The Acura crashed and a fourth unidentified person jumped out and fled the scene.

Part of the issue with the investigation, Judd said, is that no one is telling the whole truth.

“Are you confused?” Judd said. “You should be. We are.”