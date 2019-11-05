LIVE RESULTS: Highlands County elections

WFLA will be updating results as they come into our newsroom. Please refresh the page to see the latest results.
AVON PARK: Mayor
- WINNER: Garrett Anderson
- Aljoe Hinson
AVON PARK: City Council
- WINNER: Jim Barnard
- Terry Heston
AVON PARK: Charter Amendments
- Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Compensation May Include Compensation Other Than Money – PASSED
- Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Limitations On Powers – PASSED
- An Amendment to Clarify Manner of Removal of Councilmembers Violating Limitations on Powers – PASSED
- An Amendment to Remove Manager’s Authority To Create or Discontinue Police or Fire Departments – PASSED
- An Amendment to Change the Manager’s Overall Description of Duties – PASSED
- An Amendment to Clarify Laws Applicable to Manager’s Emergency Duties – PASSED
- An Amendment to Clarify Manager’s Designation of Interim City Manager Subject to Council Approval – PASSED
- An Amendment to Add Procedures and Limitations for Employment Contracts – PASSED
- An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City – PASSED
- An Amendment to Allow Budget Amendment by Resolution or Ordinance – PASSED
- An Amendment to Eliminate Investigations By City Council – NOT PASSED