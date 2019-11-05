LIVE RESULTS: Highlands County elections

Breaking News
Highlands County elections
WFLA will be updating results as they come into our newsroom. Please refresh the page to see the latest results.

AVON PARK: Mayor

  • WINNER: Garrett Anderson
  • Aljoe Hinson

AVON PARK: City Council

  • WINNER: Jim Barnard
  • Terry Heston

AVON PARK: Charter Amendments

  • Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Compensation May Include Compensation Other Than Money – PASSED
  • Amendment to Clarify Councilmembers’ Limitations On Powers – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Clarify Manner of Removal of Councilmembers Violating Limitations on Powers – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Remove Manager’s Authority To Create or Discontinue Police or Fire Departments – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Change the Manager’s Overall Description of Duties – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Clarify Laws Applicable to Manager’s Emergency Duties – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Clarify Manager’s Designation of Interim City Manager Subject to Council Approval – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Add Procedures and Limitations for Employment Contracts – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Clarify Residency Requirements For Electors of the City – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Allow Budget Amendment by Resolution or Ordinance – PASSED
  • An Amendment to Eliminate Investigations By City Council – NOT PASSED

