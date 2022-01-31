Plane carrying 2 people crashes off I-95

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic was diverted on I-95 in Flagler County after a plane crashed on the highway Monday afternoon.

WESH reported that the crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 279. Video of the crash showed the plane upside down.

The plane suffered engine problems before the crash, according to the local sheriff’s office. The pilot tried to make an emergency landing on the highway itself but touched down on the side of the road.

The pilot and one other person on board survived the crash, suffering only minor injuries, according to WESH.

