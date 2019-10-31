LIVE: Pinellas sheriff discusses investigation into use of force incident

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Bob Gualtieri is holding a press conference on Thursday to announce the outcome an investigation into a use of force incident that occurred in August.
The sheriff’s office is withholding the results of the investigation until the press conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.
