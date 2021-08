HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Delays are building on Interstate 4 after a crash involving a patrol car in Plant City.

The crash happened on I-4 near Branch Forbes Road around 6 a.m. Monday morning. There is no word on injuries.

Multiple lanes are blocked and traffic is moving slowly, according to WFLA’s Deanne King.

This story is developing and will be updated.