LIVE NOW: Polk County commissioners weigh mask order

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Board of County Commissioners is meeting online Tuesday morning to discuss the county budget and issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the items on the agenda is a vote on whether or not to purchase 1 million masks to distribute to residents. Commissioenrs may also vote on a resolution to strongly encourage people to wear masks, but not mandate it.

