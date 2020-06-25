LIVE: Hillsborough County leaders to discuss face mask requirement

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders are holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss a proposed ordinance permitting the wearing of face coverings.

The meeting comes days after the county approved an order that requires residents to wear face coverings inside businesses. The ordinance went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The county has secured 2 million masks from the state of Florida, and will be distributing them free of charge at four locations in the area.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on WFLA.com.

