SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are making progress in identifying the victims of the deadly building collapse in Florida last month.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified.

Their next of kin has been notified. Some 31 people remain listed as missing.

Levine Cava also said that the unrelenting search amid the rubble has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris.