‘Live mermaids’ to be featured at Clearwater Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will be featuring a more mythological exhibit through July 15 with the addition of live mermaids.

The mermaids will be swimming Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Visitors will be able to take photos with the mermaids from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. They’ll even be able to take a virtual swim with the mermaids as well.

You can find tickets by visiting the aquarium’s website.