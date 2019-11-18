Live like old Florida cowboy by glamping in Polk Co.

RIVER RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Experience one of the last untouched pieces of Florida wilderness at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.

You can return to the days of “Old Florida” when the state was home to cowboys and cattle ranchers.

The Ranch has 1,700 acres overlooking the scenic Kissimmee River where you and your family can experience horseback riding, archery, bull ride competitions, a Saturday night rodeo and much more.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has ample space for outdoor events of almost any size from 20 to 20,000 people.

The authentic Florida dude ranch lies on the outskirts of Polk County.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo.