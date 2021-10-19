LIVE: Lakeland’s annual swan roundup gets underway at Lake Morton

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s time for the annual swan round up in Lakeland.

Lake Morton is home to dozens of swans, and like the rest of us, it’s time for our yearly health check up.

Each year, members of the parks and rec team go out and gather the swans, put them in pens, and then the day after, veterinarians from My Pet’s Animal Hospital, will evaluate them. They look for a variety of things, among them their weight, health, and the vitality of the swan population.

The swans were originally donated by Queen Elizabeth II in 1957, and as the flock grew, it became important to give the regal birds an annual health check.

The event has taken place since 1980, and allows the city to get a better idea of how many swans are floating around.

“We have a rough estimate, but it’s kind of hard to go 1, 2, 3, and they’re all flying around. This way we can get them all in pens to take a full account of the number of swans that we have,” said Kevin Cook with the City of Lakeland.

City officials also urge the public not to feed the swans white bread.

The round up starts Tuesday at 7 a.m.