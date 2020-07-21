Hillsborough school officials answer back-to-school questions amid pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Public School Board held a town hall to answer questions for parents, students and staff preparing for the start of the school next month.

Superintendent Addison Davis and other school officials answered questions about the different learning options, safety measures, and overall plan for going back-to-school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Addison Davis made a recommendation last week to the Hillsborough County School Board to delay the start of the upcoming school year by two weeks. That would push the first day of school back from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24.

