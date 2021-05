Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/WESH)— Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1,000 bonuses for first responders at a press conference in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon.

The governor made the announcement during a 11:45 a.m. press conference at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

He’s expected to share more information at a 1:30 p.m. press conference at the Temple Terrace Fire Department. The governor will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

This story is developing and will be updated.