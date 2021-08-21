Funeral held for late Clearwater city manager Bill Horne

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A funeral is being held Saturday to honor the late Bill Horne, the former city manager for the city of Clearwater.

Horne died unexpectedly last week at the age of 72, just weeks before his retirement.

Horne worked with the city of Clearwater for more than 20 years as its manager. Prior to that he was a veteran in the United States Air Force.

The memorial service for Horne and his family was held at Calvary Church in Clearwater. He will be buried at in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss