LIVE: DeSantis expected to make announcement on school choice bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Hialeah Tuesday, where he’s expected to announce his decision on HB 7045, an overhaul of state voucher programs.

If the bill becomes law, it would repeal the Gardiner Scholarship Program, which serves students with disabilities, and revise the Family Empowerment Scholarship, which serves low-income students, to include students with special needs and children of service members.

The bill would allow families earning 375 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for private school vouchers, therefore a family of four earning less than $100,000 a year would be eligible for enrollment.

School vouchers or educational vouchers are certificates of government funding for students. They give parents the freedom to choose a private school for their children, using all or part of funding.

