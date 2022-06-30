SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon that left a person dead.

The City of Clearwater said the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the shooting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are present in the area of Enterprise Rd E. & Philippe Pkwy. Area residents reported hearing police vehicles speeding past their homes.

Officers have closed off Philippe Pkwy north of Enterprise Rd near Philippe Park until further notice.

This is a developing story.