NWS expires tornado warning in Polk, Pasco counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay counties were briefly under a tornado warning Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Polk and Pasco counties just before 9 p.m. That warning expired at 9:15 p.m. as expected.

Friday night’s tornado warning came just one week after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Polk County. That severe weather was related to Tropical Storm Nestor.

Last week’s tornado severely damaged the roof of Kathleen Middle School, forcing the district to cancel classes all week. Classes are set to resume on Monday with portable classrooms and bathrooms.

