LIVE BLOG: WrestleMania night two kicks off in Tampa amid more stormy weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 37 finishes its second night on Sunday with another projected 25,000 fans in attendance amid continuing stormy weather.

The company held its first night of WrestleMania in front of fans on Saturday and 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth was present to see all of the action and will be again for night two on Sunday.

The action will kick off at 8 p.m. streaming exclusively on NBC’s Peacock service for those in the United States.

Here is the line up for night two of WrestleMania at the stadium:

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, who will accompanied by YouTube star and social media influencer Logan Paul

United States Championship:Seamus (C) vs. former UFC star Matt Riddle

Intercontinental Championship in a “Nigerian Drummatch: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews (Specifications for this match stipulation have yet to be announced.)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Natalya & Tamina (the duo of Natalya and Tamina won a gauntlet match during night one of WrestleMania on Saturday to win the opportunity.)

Raw Women’s Championship: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan: WWE Legend Edge will return to the title picture 10 years after being forced to retire due to a neck injury.

This is a live blog that will be updated as results of the matches continue throughout night two of WrestleMania. Continue to refresh for details!

