LIVE BLOG: Bucs wrapping up preseason against Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap up preseason Thursday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

The game kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucs will be looking to snag a third preseason win. They lost their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers but won back-to-back games against the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns in the following weeks.

News Channel 8, your Official Tampa Bay Buccaneers station, has you covered throughout the game. Check back here for updates from Gabrielle Shirley throughout the game.

8:41 p.m. – The Buccaneers defense gets a sack on third down.

8:34 p.m. – After a sack, Griffin finds Tanner Hudson in the end zone for a touchdown. Matt Gay hits the extra point and the Buccaneers take the lead in this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 || Dallas Cowboys: 6

8:34 p.m. – Griffin is sacked for the second time in this game. We have about three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

8:30 p.m. – Jack Cichy recovers a fumble for the Buccaneers.

8:15 p.m. – The Dallas Cowboys score six points on an interception thrown by Ryan Griffin on the Buccaneers first possession of the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0 || Dallas Cowboys: 6