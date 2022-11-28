ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Not just fast food! A couple’s quick restroom break at a Fulton County McDonald’s took a turn after they walked out with a new member of their family.

According to 11Alive, around 3 a.m. last Wednesday, Alandria Worthy began having contractions but decided to hold off on going to the hospital.

When her contractions began to pick up a few hours later, her fiancé Deandre Phillips helped load everything in the car and they rushed off to the hospital.

11Alive reported that the couple had just moved to Georgia on Saturday and stayed in an Airbnb about 45 minutes away from the hospital. The soon-to-be mother explained that she immediately felt like she had to use the bathroom, so they stopped at a McDonald’s along the way.

The couple stopped at the McDonald’s on Fulton Industrial Boulevard where Worthy said her water broke as soon as she got in the bathroom.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” she told 11Alive. “It was an experience because it happened so fast.”

Worthy said she started screaming and a woman rushed in to help. She said that she explained to the woman she was in labor and needed help.

The woman that helped her was Tunisia Woodward, the General Manager of the store.

“I thought they was joking, and I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet [under the door],” Woodward told 11Alive. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew; we’re having a baby today.”

Along with two other employees, Woodward and the father quickly assisted to help deliver the baby.

Three pushes and 15 minutes later, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born. While that’s the newborns official name, the employees gave her the nickname ‘McDonald’s Little Nugget.’

Woodward said ‘Little Nugget’ is the best Happy Meal she’s yet to deliver.