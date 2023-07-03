TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s finally time to celebrate the Fourth of July! However, the holiday could impact your shopping or cookout plans, as some stores may be closed or have shorter hours than usual Tuesday.

Here’s a look at what Tampa Bay area stores will be open for the holiday:

Aldi: The grocery chain will be open on the 4th, however, stores will be closing early at 4 p.m. To check your local store’s hours, visit here.

Bass Pro Shops: Bass Pro will be open during regular hours for the holiday.

Best Buy: Best Buy will be open during regular hours for the holiday.

Big Lots: Big Lots will be open during regular hours for the holiday.

CVS: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be open for limited hours. You can check your location’s hours here.

Dollar General: Dollar General will be open during regular hours.

Food Lion: Food Lion will be open during regular hours.

Kohl’s: The shopping store will be open at most locations.

Publix: Open during regular hours.

Sam’s Club: Locations will be open for limited hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Sprouts: Open during regular hours.

Starbucks: Store hours vary by location, some stores may be closed for the holiday.

Target: Open during regular hours.

Trader Joe’s: Locations will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Walgreens: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have shorter open hours. Check your location here.

Walmart: Stores will be open for the holiday.

Winn-Dixie: Stores will be open, but in-store pharmacies will close at 4 p.m.