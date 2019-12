LIST: Christmas Eve store hours for last minute Tampa Bay shopping

TAMPA (WFLA) — If you wake up on Christmas Eve and remember you still have some last minute holiday shopping to get done, don’t fret.

Most major stores across the Tampa Bay area are open late on Monday night and close in the evening on Christmas eve.

Here are your store hours for the Tampa Bay area:

Apple

December 23: Open until 10 p.m.

December 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Brandon location opens at 9 a.m.)

Barnes & Noble

December 23: Open until 12 a.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Bass Pro Shops

December 23: Open until 10 p.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk

December 23: Open until 10 p.m. (Lakeland store open until 12 a.m.)

December 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy

December 23: Open until 11 p.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots

December 23: Open until 10 p.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington

December 23: Open until 1 a.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco

December 23: Open until 8:30 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick’s

December 23: Open until 11 p.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillards

December 23: Hours vary, most stores close at 10 p.m.

December 24: Opening hours vary, all stores close by 6 p.m.

GameStop

December 23: Open until 10 p.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

J.C. Penney

December 23: Open until 11 p.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart

December 23: Open until 12 a.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

December 23: Open 24 Hours

December 24: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s

December 23: Open until 12 a.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michael’s

December 23: Open until 11 p.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus

December 23: Open until 9 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom

December 23: Open until 10 p.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Nordstrom Rack locations open at 9 a.m.)

Old Navy

December 23: Hours vary, check OldNavy.com

December 24: Hours vary, check OldNavy.com

Target

December 23: Open until 12 a.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ulta

December 23: Open until 10 p.m.

December 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart

December 23: Open until 12 a.m. (or Open 24 Hours)

December 24: All stores close by 6 p.m.

