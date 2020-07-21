Lingering Deep Moisture Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deeper tropical moisture brought some heavy donwpours Tuesday and will stick around for Wednesday too. Overnight temps will drop into the upper 70s with patchy clouds.

Wednesday the rain chance will be 40% again. The rain will begin around 1PM and push west toward the coast. High temps will be close to normal near 90.

Thursday will be another day with late day showers and storms. The rain chance is a seasonal 40%. The high temps will be near normal near 90 again. Rain chances will fall some for Friday & Saturday.