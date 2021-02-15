Line Of Storms With Cold Front Monday Night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A cold front will bring a line of storms through the Tampa Bay area Monday night. We are in a marginal risk of seeing severe storms develop along this front.

Tuesday morning the cold front will be south of the Tampa Bay area and it will muggy and cloudy. There could be a few light lingering showers early. Temps will stay below normal in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be chilly in the morning with lows in the 50s. You’ll need a light jacket in the morning, but temps will warm up quickly through the day as a warm front lifts north. Temps will top out in the upper 70s. The rain chance goes up to 40% late in the day.