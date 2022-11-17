TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently opened up about the health problems that left him hospitalized for four days last month.

Arians spoke with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com about his recent health scare. The Super Bowl Champion coach told Kaufman that on Oct. 8, he experienced severe chest pains.

“On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people,” Arians told Kaufman. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.”

“I took some TUMS, thinking it was indigestion, but it just got worse. I called [my wife] back to the bedroom and said I can’t shake this pain. We called 911 and they put me on a stretcher to Tampa General.”

Arians said that doctors had feared he suffered a mild heart attack, but was diagnosed with myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“Thankfully, the scans showed no fluid, no heart damage, and absolutely no blockages,” Arians said. “They had a cardiac radiologist look at everything and they ended up giving me anti-inflammatories.”

Arians said he hasn’t traveled with the team since his four-day stint in the hospital, however, he has been to a few home games.