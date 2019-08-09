Lightning single-game tickets are on sale now

TAMPA (WFLA) – Single-game tickets for the Tampa Bay Lightning 2019-2020 season are now on sale.
The sale began at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Special single-game pre-sales were already available for season ticket members. Chase cardholders and members of the Lightning Insider Email Club also had access to a pre-sale on Aug. 8.
Fans who are not part of the Email Club can join and be part of the pre-sale by visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning’s website.
The full preseason schedule is below:
Tuesday, September 17 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18 at Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m.
Friday, September 20 vs. Nashville Predators 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 21 at Nashville Predators 8 p.m.
Tuesday, September 24 at Florida Panthers 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 at Florida Panthers 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 28 vs. Florida Panthers 7 p.m.
You can also find the 2019-2020 Lightning schedule here.
