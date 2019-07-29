Lightning sign goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to 8-year, $9.5 million extension

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to an eight-year extension, the team confirmed in a press release.

The deal is worth an AAV of $9.5 million.

“The Lightning are very proud to extend Andrei for another eight years today,” the team’s vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said. “Since joining the organization Andrei has shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice. We look forward to him continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.”

The 6 foot 4 inches, 250-pound goaltender played in 53 games for the Lightning last season, posting a 39-10-4 record to go along with a 2.40 goals-against average.

Vasilevskiy was recently awarded the Vezina Trophy, which is given annually to the National Hockey League’s (NHL) top goaltender.

“I’m very excited to sign this extension with the Lightning today,” Vasilevskiy said. “I’d like to thank the entire organization, including Mr. Vinik, Julien BriseBois and the great Bolts fans, for making this such a great place to play and live for me and my family.”

