Lightning select Nolan Foote in first round of NHL draft

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning selected left winger Nolan Foote in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft.

Foote was selected by the Lightning as the 27th overall pick in the draft on Friday night in Vancouver.

The 18-year-old Colorado native most recently played for the Kelowna Rockets, a major junior ice hockey team in Canada.

Foote is the son of Adam Foote, a two-time Stanley Cup champion. The teen also has family ties to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His brother is Lightning defenseman prospect Callan Foote, according to NHL.com.

Foote led Kelowna with 36 goals in the 2018-2019 season. He appeared in 66 games.