Lightning looking to win Game 5, secure spot in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla (WLFA) – The Lightning take on the Islanders tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. If the Bolts win, they will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
Right now, the Bolts lead the series 3-1.
And for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2015, the Lightning are within a game of moving on to the Stanley Cup Final after beating the Islanders on Sunday.
If the Bolts advance to the Stanley Cup Final, they will face the Dallas Stars. The Stars just secured their spot after beating the Vegas Golden Knights yesterday in the Western Conference Final.
The Lightning will play the Islanders tonight at 8 p.m.
