Lightning hosting week-long 50/50 raffle to benefit Hurricane Dorian relief

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting a 50/50 raffle this week to help benefit Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery.

Half of the proceeds raised from the Bolts 50/50 Raffle will be donated to the relief and recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Tickets are available online at the Lightning’s website and will remain on sale through the Lightning’s preseason game on Sept. 20 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The winning ticket will be announced during the third period of that game and the winner does not need to be present at the game to win.

For full details and rules visit the Lightning’s website.