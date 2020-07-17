Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finalist for Vezina Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He hardly needs an award to prove his stunning stature in the net but, for the third consecutive year, Andrei Vasilevskiy is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

That trophy is given “to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position.”

Vasilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s leading goaltender for the past four seasons, won the award last year and finished in third place the previous year.

He could win it again this year. Vasilevskiy, who currently leads the NHL in wins, won 21 of 27 starts from December 23 to March 11 before the coronavirus cut the season short. He also became the first goaltender in Tampa Bay Lightning history to record a double digit win streak at Amalie Arena.

The other two finalists are Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins.

The winner will be announced during the Conference Finals.

