(NBC News) — “Yellow pillow” discourse blew up overnight on X this weekend, appalling women across the platform and vindicating thousands of men who say they sleep better on the stained yellow pillows they’ve kept for ages.

Internet user Cam Thomson lit the fuse when he posted a photo of a crumpled yellow pillow to X, with corners darkened almost to brown and some areas that had faded back into white.

The photo was taken from Getty Images, but he said his girlfriend was disgusted upon seeing how stained his own pillow was. Still, he insisted that his fellow men can attest to why “this thing is magic.”

“It’s not my fault the pillow is yellow and bestows upon me the most peaceful slumber,” he wrote in a reply.

