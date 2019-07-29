Life Hacks with kipkay

Kip Kedersha, better known as Kipkay, is an American author of how-to videos.[1][2][3] As of 2008, Kedersha was the all-time top-grossing Metacafe user, having earned more than $120,000 for his series of instructional videos.[4] The series broadcast on the internet and premiered on August 12, 2007. So far, more than 150 episodes have been made and the show can be found on distribution channels including YouTube and Blip. Kipkay’s videos can be grouped into categories of pranks, D.I.Y, how-to, social experiments, and hacks.