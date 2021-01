TAMPA (WFLA) - Florida ranks fifth in the nation in states with the least restrictive COVID-19 regulations, according to a study done by the personal finance site, Wallethub.

“To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics,” stated the company in a press release. “Our data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.”