Any showers Saturday evening will taper off before 10 pm giving way to a mostly clear sky. Lows will drop to about 70 degrees in the Bay Area. Sunday afternoon will be much drier with mainly dry conditions and highs in the upper 80s. It will also be slightly less humid before high humidity returns Monday.

Monday afternoon will feature isolated showers and storms with heavier rain overnight Monday into Tuesday with the passage of a strong cold front.

The coldest air of the season arrives Wednesday with morning lows in the 50s Wednesday through Friday and highs only rising into the mid to upper 70s.

If you like it warm the good news is the 80s return this weekend.