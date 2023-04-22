Inland showers will dissipate before midnight giving way to partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the upper 60s across the Bay Area. Sunday morning starts out pleasant with lots of sunshine before stray showers enter the picture in southern and eastern communities during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be much less humid Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain and storms return Monday afternoon as highs rise to the low to mid 80s. We’ll get a break in the action Tuesday with only isolated showers and highs slightly warmer.

Another storm system will bring rain and storms later in the day Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low 80s.

Next weekend dries up a bit with only an isolated chance of showers and highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s through Tuesday with low 70s expected heading into next weekend.