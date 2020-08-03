Leigh’s runcast: Intense heat makes it more difficult to exercise outside

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Today’s Runcast Index is a 5. While the heat and humidity will be intense, we do not have many storms to dodge in the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100s for several hours. Dew points are in the low 70s, which is typical for early August.

Upper level dry air is getting wrapped in on the south side of Tropical Storm Isaias, so only a few quick, passing showers are expected. The breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will keep the surface quite muggy.

Higher dew points and humidity make it more difficult for your body to cool itself since sweat cannot evaporate off your skin. The breeze will whisk some of the sweat off, and that will help some, but the intense heat and humidity can easily lead to heat illness if you’re not careful. You need to take it easy on your workout to compensate for all the work your body is doing to keep you cool.

As you plan our your run or outside workout, try to avoid the hottest time of day (midday-afternoon). If you must, try to find shade and go very slowly. My advice would be an evening run when the temperatures are starting to fall, but they are still far above the dew point.

When the temperature and dew point are the same, the air is 100% saturated and cannot hold any more moisture. In the morning when the temperature is lower, you won’t heat up as quickly, but you’ll have harder time staying at a safe body temperature because almost no sweat can evaporate.

Stay safe and drink extra electrolytes to help you recover.