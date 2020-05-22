Leigh’s runcast: High humidity will make it harder to workout

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s Run-cast Index is a 4. The humidity is getting close to summertime levels, and our bodies have not yet become accustomed to it.

With more moisture in the air, it makes it more difficult to get the same amount of oxygen. Plus, the higher humidity does not allow sweat to evaporate off your skin, so your body temperature keeps rising, and you keep making more sweat. That extra work to keep you cool means you need to lower your intensity and/or time of working out.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon, and if you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 97 degrees.

By adding the temperature and dew point today, we calculate to adjust your workout to 10% less intensity. That means, if you normally run a 10 minute mile pace, you should slow down to closer to 11 minutes per mile.

A few storms are going to develop late the afternoon and evening. These storms will drift toward the coast by the evening. Please make sure not to run or be outside when lightning forms.

Finally, stay hydrated with extra electrolytes like sports drinks to replenish the nutrients lost with all that sweat.

