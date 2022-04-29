TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After taking steps to make its parks more autism-friendly, LEGOLAND Florida Resort was officially designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) this week, the park announced.

The news comes at the end of World Autism Month. Although Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place was reportedly the first theme park to receive the designation, LEGOLAND is the first theme park resort to do so, according to the press release.

To become a CAC, 80% of the park’s staff had to complete a training program, which teaches them how to better understand and communicate with people with autism, and give them the best experience.

As a CAC, the park said it must provide:

Trained, helpful, front-line team members equipped to better assist autistic guests or those with other sensory sensitivities and help them enjoy their time at the resort;

A sensory guide for every attraction that provides insight into how the attraction or ride may be affected by each of the five senses to make it easier for individuals and families to plan activities that align with their needs and accommodations;

Low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment;

An updated Accessibility Guide will be available at www.legoland.com/florida/ and Guest Relations areas.

The resort-wide designation includes LEGOLAND® Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGOLAND® Hotel, LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat and Peppa Pig Theme Park.

“We are proud that LEGOLAND® Florida Resort has partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn our designation as a Certified Autism Center™ across LEGOLAND® Florida Theme Park, Water Park, three on-site hotels, and the all-new Peppa Pig Theme Park,” said Kelly Hornick, Head of Marketing & Communications for LEGOLAND® Florida Resort and Peppa Pig Theme Park. “We are passionate about being the Resort for families to build awesome vacation memories, and we are thankful to our partners at IBCCES for helping us be more welcoming and more inclusive to more families, including those with sensory needs.”