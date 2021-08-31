Lee County Sheriff’s Office loses second deputy to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that another one of its deputies has died of COVID-19.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Deputy Sheriff First Class William Diaz died early Tuesday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Diaz had been with the sheriff’s office as a corrections deputy since 2018.

“On behalf of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to express my condolences to his family and friends,” Marceno wrote.

Diaz is the second deputy from the sheriff’s office to die of COVID-19 this month. Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta, also a corrections officer, died of COVID-19 complications on Aug. 16.

Funeral arrangements are being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss