LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that another one of its deputies has died of COVID-19.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Deputy Sheriff First Class William Diaz died early Tuesday morning from COVID-19 complications.

Diaz had been with the sheriff’s office as a corrections deputy since 2018.

“On behalf of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to express my condolences to his family and friends,” Marceno wrote.

Diaz is the second deputy from the sheriff’s office to die of COVID-19 this month. Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta, also a corrections officer, died of COVID-19 complications on Aug. 16.

Funeral arrangements are being planned and will be announced at a later date.