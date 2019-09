TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re soaring high in a whole new way in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Drones is a local organization helping the community gain access to drone flying with training and safety lessons.

Joshua Newby started Tampa Drones five years ago because he saw the curiosity growing and wanted to gather a group of drone lovers together.

Today, Tampa Drones has meetups at parks and other city areas where they are allowed to fly.

