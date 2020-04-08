1  of  2
Gov. DeSantis delays Pasco municipal elections due to COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus response: Lawmakers push for more groups to get stimulus money

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Millions of struggling Americans are anxiously awaiting direct payments promised by the federal government.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) says the money — up to $1,200 for adults and $500 for kids — will help families in need. But some groups of people, including many college students and disabled adult dependents, don’t qualify for anything.

“There was a gap. We started hearing from Michigan State (University) students first,” she said. “Their parents weren’t getting the extra $500 and they weren’t getting the $1,200.”

Some lawmakers are pushing a plan to include those missing groups in any future rounds of payments.

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) says no family should be shortchanged during a pandemic.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 15,698 cases and 323 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

“Getting that extra $500 to our families is a big deal. It’s helping them make ends meet,” Axne said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the White House aren’t backing the plan but say they do want to send more money sent to families.

But Republicans like U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) say it’s important not to rush.

“I think we need first focus on, not taking our eyes off the ball of implementing phase 3 and then figure out what gaps we need to fill,” Tillis said.

The IRS says the first payments are expected to arrive through direct deposit within the next two weeks.

