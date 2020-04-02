Lawmakers and organizations want more resources for teachers and students

News

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Schools, teachers and students continue to move classes online during the coronavirus crisis, but it’s not easy.

“In some cases, children live in a location where there is no access to the internet or [they] could not have it in their homes if their families or parents were so inclined.” Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger said.

Spanberger says teachers have run into their own issues, and Virginia Rep. Don Beyer agrees.

“It’s one thing to have kids in the classroom. It’s another thing to essentially individualize lesson plans for every one of the 30 children that you are responsible for,” Beyer said.

The National Education Association says 10 to 25 percent of students in a community do not have access to tools like broadband and the basic computer technology they need to learn.

“Our students have very different experiences with access and opportunity depending on their zip code,” National Education Association Vice President Lily Garcia said.

Garcia says teachers and students across the country are adjusting, but they need more support.

Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson says the $2-trillion coronavirus relief law was a step in the right direction.

“As a part of the CARES package, we did include a significant, large amount of money,” Thompson said.

But teachers and students argue they need even more help to keep kids in class, while they’re stuck at home. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne

Thumbnail for the video titled "125-pound giraffe born at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne"

'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You Are Not Alone': Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song"

Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay celebrates World Autism Awareness Day with something good"

Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida reports 27 new coronavirus deaths as cases surpass 8,000"

Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protests shortage of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stopping the Spread: Hills. Co. opens 2 quarantine hotels"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor Castor on places of worship order"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss