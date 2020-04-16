Laundry Project helps Bay Area families keep clothes clean

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect families, many are finding it hard to keep up with simple chores. Keeping a full pantry can be difficult, but so can keeping up on laundry.

Tampa’s “laundry project” works with local laundry mats to help families keep their clothes clean, and they are stepping up their game these days.

To assist and provide hope, the Laundry Project is working with local city authorities to provide complimentary laundry services to lower-income families as well as hospitality workers currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 25 until April 23, Current Initiatives (Current), is hosting 1-2 Laundry Projects per week. People must pre-register with one of several organizations to get their laundry done.

Jason Sowell, the lead organizer says, having clean clothes is vital for good health right now and well-being.

“Take the same outfit you’re wearing to work and wear that for 30 days. Don’t wash it, wear it every day and after a few days you’ll recognize how you feel about yourself is different, how people start treating you is different, and the health and wellness is something we don’t think about,” says Sowell.

The next available dates are April 16th in Gulfport and April 23 in St. Petersbug.

Learn more here: https://laundrybycurrent.org/