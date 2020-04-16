Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Laundry Project helps Bay Area families keep clothes clean

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect families, many are finding it hard to keep up with simple chores. Keeping a full pantry can be difficult, but so can keeping up on laundry.

Tampa’s “laundry project” works with local laundry mats to help families keep their clothes clean, and they are stepping up their game these days.

To assist and provide hope, the Laundry Project is working with local city authorities to provide complimentary laundry services to lower-income families as well as hospitality workers currently out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 25 until April 23, Current Initiatives (Current), is hosting 1-2 Laundry Projects per week. People must pre-register with one of several organizations to get their laundry done.

Jason Sowell, the lead organizer says, having clean clothes is vital for good health right now and well-being.

“Take the same outfit you’re wearing to work and wear that for 30 days. Don’t wash it, wear it every day and after a few days you’ll recognize how you feel about yourself is different, how people start treating you is different, and the health and wellness is something we don’t think about,” says Sowell.

The next available dates are April 16th in Gulfport and April 23 in St. Petersbug.

Learn more here: https://laundrybycurrent.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Thursday Early Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Early Forecast"

Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers"

37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death

Thumbnail for the video titled "37-year-old Brandon COVID-19 victim chronicled disease on Facebook up until death"

Animal sanctuary in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal sanctuary in need of donations"

Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erin Andrews sends meals to Tampa General Hospital"

Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals call Siesta Key a "ghost town" without tourists"

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"

Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay"

TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic"

Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned"

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes"

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss