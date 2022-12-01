TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Broward County man “struck gold” after he bought a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Ferguson purchased the ticket from Bravo Supermarket, located at 6330 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 21-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.