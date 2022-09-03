Expect a sunny morning across the Bay Area with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms develop early this afternoon and move toward our coast through the evening. Highs will rise into the low and mid 90s with the heat index well over 100 degrees.

Expect fewer showers and storms Sunday and Labor Day with the timing remaining the same. In fact, afternoon and evening storms will continue through Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.

An onshore flow develops once again Thursday and sticks around through the weekend which means morning showers along the coast will move inland later in the day with highs in the lower 90s.

In the tropics we have two tropical storms, Danielle and Earl. Neither storm will impact the Bay Area or the United States.